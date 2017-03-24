U2C Weekend Roundup (3/24-3/26)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you're looking for some fun events to do this weekend that are Unique 2 Colorado, we've got a few suggestions you might like!

A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE TO COMIC CON: THE TETRALOGY

The Colorado Symphony is holding two shows over the weekend to highlight comic com themed video game and movie music! The shows run Friday (3/24) and Saturday (3/25) at 7:30pm. You can purchase tickets and learn more about it by clicking here.

COLLABORATION BEER FEST

Breweries from across Colorado with gather at the National Western Complex in Denver on Saturday (3/25) to celebrate the success of another Colorado Craft Beer Week. VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but you can still purchase GA tickets. The event runs from 4pm-7:30pm.

TASTE OF GOLDEN

The city of Golden will host the 4th annual 'Taste of Golden' on Monday (3/27) from 5pm-7:30pm. More than two dozen food and drink vendors will participate in the culinary extravaganza. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

If you'd like your weekend events featured in our Unique 2 Colorado Weekend Roundup, e-mail Channel 2's Kevin Torres at kevin.torres@kwgn.com