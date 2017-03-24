U2C Business of the Week: Freedom Carriages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENNETT, Colo. -- Every day Joe Johnson walks out to his shop with a smile on his face with the hope of bringing a bit of joy to his customers.

Johnson owns Freedom Carriages, the only custom carriage making shop in Colorado dedicated to building adaptive carriages.

"I have a passion for disabilities," Johnson said. "My goal is to bring them as far away from that disability as I possibly can".

Johnson's efforts have paid off and he's already helped get dozens of folks back behind a horse.

Each Thursday Channel 2 News features a Unique 2 Colorado Business of the Week.