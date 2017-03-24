× Trump unhappy Jared Kushner on Aspen ski slopes as health care bill floundered

WASHINGTON — While the rest of his senior staff scrambled all day Thursday and Friday morning to squeeze votes for President Trump’s flailing health care package, one person remained notably absent: President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. He was in Colorado

Along with this wife, Ivanka Trump, another key cog in the president’s inner circle, Kushner was on vacation, skiing with family in Aspen. Paparazzi caught Jared and Ivanka taking leisurely strolls, enjoying ice cream cones with their three kids and winding their way down the slopes.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Trump was fuming. According to a source close to the president, “[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week.”

As the health care bill teetered on the precipice without enough Republican votes to pass it, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the President “left everything on the field” in his efforts to get the bill passed. Republicans ultimately pulled the bill without a vote, a blow to Trump’s early agenda.

It has not been entirely clear what specific role Kushner, who has no Capitol Hill or Washington background, would have played in a legislative effort.

When Ivanka and the kids took off for Aspen last weekend, sharing a ride on Trump’s private 757 jet with Donald Trump, Jr. and his family and Eric and Lara Trump, Jared did stay behind in Washington. However, he only worked Monday, and by that evening was himself flying out to join the rest of the Trump clan. On Tuesday, an Instagram photo from Lara Trump showed Kushner and Ivanka on top of a mountain.

Looking good guys. Missing you all and thanks for taking care of my little man Donnie. For those who don't know Vanessa and I had to cut our vacation short (from 5 days to about 12 hours… ugh😭) because our other little man Tristan fell and broke his leg pretty badly. #family #familytime #vacation A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

And as the week wore on and it was clear back home on that Trump’s cornerstone campaign pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare was floundering with lawmakers, Jared remained out West, leaving to Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway the arduous task of selling the plan on Capitol Hill.

Ivanka’s absence this week was also noted; she Instagrammed important White House moments, mentioning support, but she wasn’t at her usual place, seated at roundtable discussions, or standing beside her father’s chair in the Oval Office. Instead, she was in Aspen, with her kids — leaving her new West Wing digs vacant, opting instead for quality spring break time with her immediate family.

Kushner’s plan to stay out-of-office this week while the health care package faltered could mean he’ll get some of the blame from his father-in-law. Trump is reportedly already pointing fingers at his top staffers for what he considers shoddy support. Or, Kushner could perhaps avoid the entire debacle; the Orthodox Jew typically stays away from work after sundown on Fridays. We’ve asked the White House if Kushner will be back to work at his office by Monday — so far, no word.