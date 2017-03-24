Thousands lose power in metro area; downed power lines close Hampden Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people lost power Friday morning because of an early spring storm.

Xcel Energy reported nearly 9,100 customers in the Denver metro area were without power at 6:30 a.m.

Most of the outages were in Jefferson County, where more than 5,000 customers were without power.

About 6,800 customers were affected overnight, but they were more momentary outages, an Xcel spokesman said.

Hampden Avenue was closed because of downed power lines and other downed power lines were reported.

The closure of the busy road began about 3:30 a.m. between Broadway and Downing Street, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The downed lines were at Ogden Street. There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

Xcel expects there to be more power outages. It has 50 crews on the streets working to restore power.

RTD said the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport was experiencing delays because of a power issue near the Pena Station.

With Track 2 out of service between the 40th/Airport and Pena stations, trains were running on 30-minute service.

Trains were leaving Union Station at the top and bottom of the hour, with trains leaving the airport at 26 and 56 after the hour. Trains were coupled into double pairs until the situation was resolved.