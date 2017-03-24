Several highways, interstates closed because of spring storm

DENVER — Interstates 25 and 70 were closed Friday morning because of an early spring storm, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT reported nearly 400 miles of highways and interstates were closed across the state, mostly along the Front Range.

Interstate 25 was closed in both directions from Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock to Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs because of adverse conditions and several spinouts.

SB I-25 closed at Plum Creek. Extremely poor conditions. Seek other route or stay home if possible. pic.twitter.com/L6XB8BlziY — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017

Blizzard conditions and poor visibility also closed the busy interstate. CDOT said visibility was down to about 50 feet and winds were gusting to 55 mph.

Southbound I-25 reopened behind a fleet of snowplows and Colorado State Patrol vehicles about 7:15 a.m.

To the east, both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Airpark Road and Limon because of adverse weather conditions.

CDOT also closed U.S. 245 from Colorado Springs to Limon and Highway 94 from Colorado Springs to U.S. 287.

Highway 83 was also closed between Colorado Springs and Parker and Highway 86 was shut down between Kiowa and Interstate 70.

There was no estimate for when the rest of the highways would reopen.

The traction law is in place on I-70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown. Drivers must have snow tires, four-wheel drive or use chains.

RTD said some light rail trains might experience delays because of the weather.