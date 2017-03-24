Say Goodbye to Wet, Stinky Towels with NanoDry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can say goodbye to wet, stinky or sweaty towels when you're at the gym, on the trail, or on the road. The NanoDry Towel and Trek Towel are the latest in innovative and packable travel gear by Matador. They come in convenient vented and compact silicone cases, so they're easy to toss into a gym bag or suitcase.

We have the small Nano-Dry Trek, and the large NanoDry Shower. Even though you can pack them into their tiny cases, the Nano-Dry Towels absorb more than two times their weight in water, and dry quickly when you're busy running off to the next destination. An antimicrobial treatment keeps them free of odors and bacteria.

The large Nano-Dry Towel is $34.99, and the small NanoDry Trek is $19.99. You can find them at matadorup.com.