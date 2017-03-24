Remains of unclaimed veterans interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weather seemed appropriate Friday. Still, quiet and somber.

It's a setting we've seen before.

The cemetery, an honor guard, familiar sights and sounds. But Friday's burial was different.

There were no friends or family to say goodbye. No sweethearts in quiet mourning. "Maybe they didn't have the money to pay for the cremation. They moved out of state and kind of forgot. Unbelievably forgot," said Stan Paprocki, President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071.

Twenty-two veterans from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and peacetime were laid to rest with honors. Finally.

"After Vietnam I wasn't treated the best. So this means a lot to me because there is nobody here for them. But we are," Said Paprocki.

The Vietnam Veterans of America and Honors Burial Project locate, identify and provide honor and respect for those who have served this country but for some reason, were forgotten.

The Vietnam Veterans of America's mission will never end. "We will not stop until we get them all buried."

For the men of the Army, Navy and Air Force who were interred Friday, they were without relatives. But make no mistake, they were indeed surrounded by family.

