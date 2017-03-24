Price increase for Denver Water customers begins in April

DENVER — If you live in the Denver area, you’re likely to see a small spike in your bill beginning next month.

According to Denver Water, the increase will fund maintenance and upgrades to the existing water system infrastructure.

162 new projects and support for the current system are included in Denver Water’s 5 year, $1.3 billion capital plan.

Aging pipes and failing underground storage tanks are among the issues that will be addressed.

The inflation will affect the monthly fixed charge on your bill, not the amount you are charged for water usage.

A release on the Denver Water website outlines the new pricing structure.

“If you’re like most residential customers who have a 3/4-inch meter, that charge will increase from $8.79 to $11.86 per month. To help offset the fixed monthly charge, the charge per 1,000 gallons for many customers will see a small decrease in 2017.”

Calculating both components shows an increase of less than $2.50 a month or about $29 annually.

Residents in the suburbs are likely to see a slightly larger increase.

According to available statistics, Denver Water customers pay about $3 for one thousand gallons of water.