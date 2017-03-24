Paula’s Picks: Half Price Deal at Cochino Taco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a great place to brunch this weekend, get in on Paula's Picks Half Price Deal and head to Cochino Taco in Englewood. Johnny Ballen is the Owner/Operator. He's a Denver native and he's famous for his Denver eatery The Squeaky Bean Farm to Table. Johnny, Paul Jiminez, the Bar Manager, and Chef Bryant Reyes joined us in studio this morning.

Johnny took an old gas station and turned it into an awesome taqueria, serving up delicious tacos and amazing cocktails.

Cochino Taco is located in Englewood at 3495 South Downing. They're open every day with Happy Hour from 3-6PM. Brunch is now being served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10AM-2PM.

Paula's Picks Deal gets you a $25 gift certificate for only $12.50. Learn more about Cochino Taco at cochinotaco.com