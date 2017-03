Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Heart Association and Centura Health are teaming up to create a healthier you! April 5th is National Walking Day, so Joana joined Dr. Karl VanBenthuysen to talk about the importance of walking. Recent studies suggest that walking is just as healthy for you as regular exercise, so don't think it's not an intense enough workout.

Lace up your shoes on April 5th for National Walking Day! For more information go to heart.org/walkingdayco.