Mountain snowpack continues to melt

DENVER — The mountain snowpack peaked about a month earlier than average this season and it continues to melt. Normal peak is April 9.

The weather pattern is now more active and that will slow the melt. Additional storm systems will deliver snow and hold the temperatures down moving into April, but the overall trend is to continue the spring melt.

April looks wetter and warmer than normal across the mountains of Colorado in the long

The early peak of the statewide snowpack is similar to what occurred in 2015 (yellow line). A normal melt curve would follow the bold red line (the 30-year average).