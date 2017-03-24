× Metal found in chicken, nearly one million pounds recalled

OKLAHOMA — The USDA announced a recall of nearly one million pounds of breaded chicken that may contain metal fragments.

The recall was issued after Oklahoma based OK Food, Inc consumers reported finding metal in their food.

The affected food products were produced from Dec. 19 through March 7.

“After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting,” a USDA statement said of the Oklahoma City establishment.

The recalled chicken was sent to retail locations and institutions, meaning the food is more likely served at cafeterias and restaurants rather than being available at grocery stores.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-7092” inside their mark of inspection.

Consumers have not reported any illnesses as a result of eating the chicken but OK Food, Inc instructs the affected product be either returned or thrown out.