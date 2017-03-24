MaxFund’s 23rd Annual Chili Cook Off

You know we love when dogs get adopted by loving families, and that's what Maxfund No-Kill Animal Shelter does. But, to do the wonderful work they do every day, they need money. One of their biggest fundraisers is tomorrow, it's their 23rd Annual Big Chili Cook Off. Learn more at

maxfund.org.