Man wanted in robbery of TCF Bank in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police hoped someone would recognize a suspect wanted in a bank robbery late Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect robbed the TCF bank at West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at 5:55 p.m.

Investigators said he gave a teller a note that demanded money. He did not display a weapon and he left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect description

Man in early to mid-40s

6’2″ to 6’4″ tall

180 to 200 pounds

Brown goatee

Red shirt

Dark pants

Tan jacket

Red baseball cap

Westminster police and the FBI are working together on this case. Anyone with information can call Westminster police at 303-658-4360. Or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if you contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.