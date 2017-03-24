Watch live: FOX31 News at 9 p.m.

Man wanted in robbery of TCF Bank in Westminster

Posted 8:40 pm, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42PM, March 24, 2017

Suspect wanted in Westminster TCF Bank robbery

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police hoped someone would recognize a suspect wanted in a bank robbery late Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect robbed the TCF bank at West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at 5:55 p.m.

Investigators said he gave a teller a note that demanded money. He did not display a weapon and he left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect description

  • Man in early to mid-40s
  • 6’2″ to 6’4″ tall
  • 180 to 200 pounds
  • Brown goatee
  • Red shirt
  • Dark pants
  • Tan jacket
  • Red baseball cap

Westminster police and the FBI are working together on this case. Anyone with information can call Westminster police at 303-658-4360. Or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if you contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

 