Man wanted in robbery of TCF Bank in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police hoped someone would recognize a suspect wanted in a bank robbery late Friday afternoon.
Police said the suspect robbed the TCF bank at West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at 5:55 p.m.
Investigators said he gave a teller a note that demanded money. He did not display a weapon and he left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Suspect description
- Man in early to mid-40s
- 6’2″ to 6’4″ tall
- 180 to 200 pounds
- Brown goatee
- Red shirt
- Dark pants
- Tan jacket
- Red baseball cap
Westminster police and the FBI are working together on this case. Anyone with information can call Westminster police at 303-658-4360. Or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if you contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.