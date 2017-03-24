Live: Storm brings strong winds, rain, snow to Front Range

DENVER — A much-needed early-spring storm brought rain to the Denver metro area and blizzard conditions along the Palmer Divide on Friday morning.
The worst of the rain/snow mix and heavy snow is expected until 8 a.m., followed by improving conditions. Winds from the north will howl 20-60 mph.
A blizzard warning is in effect from Castle Rock to the south and Watkins to the east. Low visibility is expected.
Follow the storm developments below.
Attempting to stay warm and dry in the truck between live shots… It's cold out there y'all! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/09VEUjRhjx
— Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 24, 2017
BREAKING: The following highways are closed from the Springs; I-25 to Castle Rock, Hwy 24 to Limon, Hwy 83 to Parker, Hwy 94 to Hwy 287
— KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) March 24, 2017
Latest outage map from Xcel, we have a call into them for an accurate count of total outages @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/9KAEr9uccK
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) March 24, 2017
Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also on 2 hour delay. https://t.co/d1HhH9LRbt
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 24, 2017
Spring Storm: Cody Cam keeping camera and equipment dry. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/ZCro4n3PpY
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) March 24, 2017
US 160 LaVeta Pass closed both directions b/c adverse conditions
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Conditions are wet in Denver metro area with some standing water reported.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Just light rain in Northern Colorado…and it's slowly drying-up. Warmer as well with temps near 40 right now: pic.twitter.com/TzCAPKWJID
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) March 24, 2017
I-70 @ Airpark Road open. White out conditions, but our tow plow is out dominating the roads 💪(pic of tow plow) pic.twitter.com/tcvBI2anDi
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
US-24 Closed from #COSprings to LimonCO-94 Closed from #COSprings to US-287CO-83 Closed from #COSprings to ParkerCO-86 Closed from Kiowa to
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Blizzard conditions south of Denver extending eastward towards Limon. I-25 closed from Tomah Road to Monument.
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 24, 2017
A look at I-25 between Greenland Road and County Line Road (Douglas County). pic.twitter.com/GYQtgB7agb
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Jack-knifed semi on EB I-70 @ Manila Rd just before Bennett @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/AJqryfSy8M
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) March 24, 2017
White out conditions in Falcon right now #cowx #COSTraffic (5:09 AM) pic.twitter.com/Ur4Js39v5F
— KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) March 24, 2017
We've seen a few cars w bald tires on Monument Hill. If you do not have proper tires please use extreme caution or stay home if possible
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Closings and delays because of storm piling up. Full list: https://t.co/evwg1WfHp1 pic.twitter.com/voCkIqkV8x
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) March 24, 2017
Conditions will continue to deteriorate over El Paso county as an enhanced band of precip moves in from the east. #cowx
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 24, 2017
Due to severe weather in the east, CCSD will be closed today, Friday, March 24. For more info, visit https://t.co/uC6spsA4Tf pic.twitter.com/YxkSVUnmEz
— Cherry Creek Schools (@CCSDK12) March 24, 2017
White-out conditions south of Castle Rock. Visibility near zero. I-25 south of Castle Rock is CLOSED. #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/2ohPcOBG9e
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) March 24, 2017
If you travel between CRock and CSprings for work call the boss! I25 closed because of blizzard conditions.
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 24, 2017
@AmandaZitzman extremely poor conditions. Experience icy/blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/vCKVNTciQi
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Denver metro area roads are just looking wet. We do have high winds up to 20 mph.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
We're already tracking 36 cancellations at DIA, check with your airline before you head that way @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/VP5Llk6Z7V
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) March 24, 2017
SB I-25 closed at Plum Creek. Extremely poor conditions. Seek other route or stay home if possible. pic.twitter.com/L6XB8BlziY
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
I-25 Closed both directions Plum Creek to Academy,mm 181 to 150,b/c adverse weather conditions & multiple spin outs
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Folks heading east on I-70: Airpark closed per State Patrol request. Extremely poor conditions from there to Limon.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 24, 2017
Blizzard conditions on I25 between CRock and Monument. Interstate icy, blowing snow and very poor visibility.
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 24, 2017
ALERT: Closure expanded. Hampden both directions now Downing to Broadway. Downed power lines. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/9WIyihFscK
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) March 24, 2017
Alert: Cherry Creek Schools closed on Friday. https://t.co/evwg1WfHp1 pic.twitter.com/EGwgkC8Tmz
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) March 24, 2017
Worst of this storm is NOW until 8am. Mostly Rain in the Denver Metro. Blizzard Conditions South of Denver: pic.twitter.com/hYLfHzxl8t
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) March 24, 2017