High winds cause major damage at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. — Destructive winds caused significant damage at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday night.

Park managers said the Northshore Marina had the worst damage. Lake Pueblo will be closed to boating Saturday as a result.

“High winds late Thursday night, with gusts estimated near 70 mph, ripped up docks and smashed them into surrounding boats. One boat was listing heavily and officials fear others have sunk or may sink,” a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Friday.

Officials also said 55 shelters were damaged in the Northern Plains Campground at the park and additional shelters were blown away in the South Picnic area.

Lake Pueblo is one of the state’s most popular recreation destinations. It attracts 1.8 million visitors each year.