Grieving couple pleads for thief to return trailer with baby’s ashes

DENVER — Tonya and Jurmal Taylor lost their 7-month-old daughter Angel two months ago. Her ashes and clothing were placed in the couple’s white 1999 Viking pop-up trailer, parked near Highway 2 and East 67th Place in Commerce City.

Tonya told the Problem Solvers, “We thought that would be the best place to leave her remains because all of her other stuff is there.”

Both are still stunned by the loss.

Tonya said, “It tears a part of your heart out.”

Three days ago when Tonya and Jurmal returned from work, they were shocked to discover the trailer was gone.

One witness said a white man in a cream colored four-wheel drive truck hitched up the trailer and drove off with it, heading north on Highway 2.

“It was a coward move. I wouldn’t understand why you would just come up and take someone else’s property,” Jurmal said.

The couple placed an ad on Craigslist, hoping someone would provide information.

There are no reports of the trailer being towed and no leads are surfacing so far.

Jurmal has an impassioned plea he hopes the thief will see on FOX31. “The trailer isn’t what holds my heart, it’s the remains inside the trailer that mean the world to me. If you can find it in your heart to bring that trailer back and drop it off I won’t press charges, I won’t pursue you. Please give us our things back, please, I’m begging you.”

Anyone with information should contact Commerce City police.