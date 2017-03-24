× Douglas County deputies complete grueling Bataan Memorial Death March

DENVER — Two Douglas County sheriff’s deputies successfully completed the 75th annual Bataan Memorial Death March on Sunday, March 19.

It takes place in the desert terrain at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The memorial march is conducted in honor of the heroic service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health, and, in many cases, their very lives, according to the event’s website.

Deputy Brad Proulx and Deputy Travis Kyle are part of the sheriff’s office K9 unit. They honored Detective Dan Brite during their 26.6-mile march that took them 11-and-a-half hours to complete. Brite is recovering after he suffered critical injuries when a suspect shot him in September 2016. His recovery is described as miraculous.



