Biannual event gathers hundreds of reptiles
ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Hundreds of reptiles and exotic pets will take over the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this April.
The pets will descend on Aurora as a part of the biannual Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Convention Denver.
Top breeders and educators congregate to showcase a wide range of products and services related to animals.
The two day expo is being organized by Herpetorama, Inc. and will take place April 1 and 2.
Over 30 exhibitors are expected at the show. Repticon was first introduced in 2012.
Tickets are available on the Repticon website.