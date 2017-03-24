× Biannual event gathers hundreds of reptiles

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Hundreds of reptiles and exotic pets will take over the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this April.

The pets will descend on Aurora as a part of the biannual Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Convention Denver.

Top breeders and educators congregate to showcase a wide range of products and services related to animals.

The two day expo is being organized by Herpetorama, Inc. and will take place April 1 and 2.

Over 30 exhibitors are expected at the show. Repticon was first introduced in 2012.

Tickets are available on the Repticon website.