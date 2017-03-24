Bennett Elementary volunteer arrested for sexual assault on a child

ADAMS COUNTY — A volunteer at Bennett Elementary has been arrested for sexual assault on a child.

36-year-old Alex Prescott Davis paid a $20 thousand bond and is out of custody, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The exact circumstances that prompted the arrest are not yet known.

FOX31 first learned of the arrest when a parent of a Bennett Elementary student shared a picture of the letter that was sent to parents on March 16, outlining the charges.

The letter reads, in part: “We have been notified that Mr. Alex Davis has been arrested and charged with crimes involving alleged sexual assault on a child.”

The letter goes on to say: “Although Mr. Davis was a volunteer at the Santa Secret Shop and the Book Fair, he was never alone with students and has never volunteered in the classroom.”

The letter closes with the assurance that counselors would be made available to both students and parents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.