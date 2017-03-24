Babies named Romeo and Juliet born in same hospital hours apart

BLUFFTON, S.C. – A pair of babies born in South Carolina will have a wild story to tell when they get older.

Photographer Cassie Clayshulte posted the photos of babies named Romeo and Juliet from Coastal Carolina Hospital on March 19 and they have since gone viral.

At 2:09 p.m., Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed their son Romeo to the world. But just 18 hours later, in the next room, Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed their little girl Juliet, Clayshulte said.

Clayshulte writes that both parents picked the names early in their pregnancies and didn’t know each other until they met after their babies were born.

Both the babies have full heads of hair and already make a cute couple, Clayshulte wrote.