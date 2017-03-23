What is Eco Fashion?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Smith from Lifestyle expert from The Haute Bar expalins.

Bottles to backpacks

Fjallraven’s classic + mini backpacks a.k.a. The Re-Kånken is a special edition pack built with sustainable materials and design practices. Made with recycled polyester that is sourced from used water bottles. It takes approximately 11 PET-bottles to create one Classic-sized backpack.

I am wearing the Fjallraven Greenland Jacket, a chic classic straight fit that was their outdoor classic from 1968. The little number is infused with Greenland Wax for eco-friendly wind and water resistance.

Need to change your outlook on organics -- start by changing your underwear

Local Colorado brand PACT Organic is committed to using organic cotton to minimize our impact on the environment and improve the quality of life for those people who make our clothes! Conventional cotton is the world’s dirtiest crop! Conventional cotton uses about 16% of the world’s insecticides and 7% of pesticides. In addition, the World Bank estimates that around 20% of industrial water pollution in the world comes from the treatment and dyeing of textiles. Not to mention the issues around forced labor, child labor, and factory collapses... it’s a dirty business.

I am doning a PACT Organic maxi dress and their line is chock full of everyday essentials like boxers, brief, tees, socks + hoodies for the guys … and fabulous skivvies, leggings, chic sock and tanks for the ladies!

A fusion of UpCycled cotton + plastics

KOZM is a new sustainable men's yoga line made with Recovertex upcycled fibers - both the cotton is UpCycled and the polyester blend comes from UpCycled plastic bottles -- creating fabrics that are perfect for sweaty yoga classes to everyday wear.

Timberland recently launched a new collection in collaboration with Thread the Certified B Corp that transforms plastic bottles from the streets and landfills of Haiti into what they call “the most responsible fabric on the planet,” and creates dignified jobs in the process. The Timberland X Thread Collection of shoes, t-shirts and bags, goes beyond environmental sustainability to create social value and impact by creating jobs, cleaner communities and great looking products that last – so you can feel as good as you look!

Fashion for your Alter Eco

As a top runway designer Stella McCartney has always had a commitment to eco friendly and animal friendly fashion, and this Falabella Box shoulder bag does not disappoint. In black eco alter nappa, an innovative material with a coating created from over 50% vegetable oil, a renewable natural resource, featuring an embroidered bird and studded design. Fully lined with recycled polyester.

Be active + an activist!

Zeal headquartered in Boulder, these Isabelle sunnies are the perfect rounded cateye in a plant-based Z-Resin frame - which is their proprietary plant-based material from Switzerland. Instead of crude oil, Zeal frames are made from the natural oils in the castor bean. In fact, it's a perfect resource because it's an efficient, fast-growing perennial that withstands drought and thrives on marginal lands.

Shebeest shorties and capri leggings are fashion forward with prints, mesh and made with 79% recycled PET. U.S. based from design to manufacturing -- they support our local fitness + fashion economy.

L’Etoile Sport is another fab fitness fashion line made here in the U.S. using high tech EcoConscious fabrics that protect from the sun and are ultra lightweight.