Watch live: April the giraffe ‘notably slower,’ belly continues to grow

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe was reported to be notably slower moving in her Thursday morning checkup by zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park.

The pregnant giraffe’s belly has also had exceptional growth in the past week as she draws closer to giving birth to her fourth calf.

“She has to fit a (6-foot, 150-pound) calf somewhere,” officials wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday night, April continued to be “a bit moody end of day but the vet reported a happy girl earlier this afternoon.”

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.