Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thrifty Thursday- “As Seen On TV” Products

We've all flipped through the channels late at night and noticed the "As Seen On TV" products that are on. But, how many of us have actually bought them?

In today's Thrifty Thursday we're finding out if they're really worth your money.

Lifestyle Expert Katy Michael decided to try out three of them, according to online consumer reviews. She's here to tell us what she thought.

https://www.facebook.com/Sharpmommykaty/