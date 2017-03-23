Teen confesses to lying about 3 black men kidnapping, gang-raping her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENISON, Texas – An 18-year-old Texas woman's claim that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted was all a hoax, police say.

Breana Harmon Talbott ignited a sense of fear and outrage in the Denison community, as well as on social media, after she said three black men in ski masks were responsible for kidnapping her, taking her into the woods, and raping her.

The investigation began when police received a call on the evening of March 8 from a man claiming to be Talbott's fiance, Denison Police Chief Jay Burch said in a release. The male caller said Talbott was missing and that he had found her vehicle parked outside an apartment complex with the driver door open and her phone, keys and one shoe scattered nearby.

The police department "mobilized all available resources" and began searching for Talbott.

Later that same evening, Talbott walked into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear, police said. She appeared to be bleeding from several cuts and scratches.

Once the police began investigating the alleged crime scene and Talbott underwent a medical examination, her story quickly fell apart, police said. When questioned about the inconsistencies, Talbott allegedly confessed that she staged the entire incident, including her own injuries, according to KDAF.

"Breana Harmon Talbott's hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary," Burch said.

Talbott was arrested and faces charges of making a false report to a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Denison police will seek financial restitution for costs of the investigation.