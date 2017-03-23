Target keeps it real with unretouched swimwear ads

Target is keeping it real with its swimwear ads.

That includes unretouched photos of women of all shapes and sizes confidently rocking the swimwear — cellulite, stretch marks and all.

The retail giant is focusing on making a variety of styles “for every beach body under the sun,” the website states.

To do that, they teamed up with four women famous for just being themselves and doing it with flare.

“Megan Batoon, Denise Bidot, Kamie Crawford and Lizzie Armanto share swimsuits that fit their style, their bodies, and make them feel all-around awesome,” Target states on its YouTube video previewing the new line. “Thanks for being real, ladies! We’re just as excited for summer as you are!”

“My summer mantra is there’s no wrong way to be yourself,” Bidot, model and body activist, says in the promotional video.

She also shared several photos on Instagram.

I love working with @TargetStyle to find the perfect suit that fits just right. Click the link in my bio to see which #targetswim will make you feel amazing this summer. ☀️👙💪#targetstyle #sponsored A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:32am PST

“My swimsuit style is anything that holds the girls up and together,” Crawford, a TV host and model, says in the video.

Batoon, a YouTuber and dancer who really loves French fries, showed off a suit that makes her feel “covered and complex at the same time.”

Armanto, a professional skateboarder, chose comfortable styles with more coverage.

Enjoying the salty air and my comfy black one-piece from @TargetStyle. 👙🌥✨ How are you going to be rocking your swimsuit this summer? #TargetSwim #TargetStyle #sponsored A post shared by Lizzie Armanto (@lizziearmanto) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Back in 2015, Target launched an empowering swimwear campaign called ‘Target Loves Every Body.’