Target keeps it real with unretouched swimwear ads

Target is keeping it real with its swimwear ads.
That includes unretouched photos of women of all shapes and sizes confidently rocking the swimwear — cellulite, stretch marks and all.
The retail giant is focusing on making a variety of styles “for every beach body under the sun,” the website states.
To do that, they teamed up with four women famous for just being themselves and doing it with flare.
“Megan Batoon, Denise Bidot, Kamie Crawford and Lizzie Armanto share swimsuits that fit their style, their bodies, and make them feel all-around awesome,” Target states on its YouTube video previewing the new line. “Thanks for being real, ladies! We’re just as excited for summer as you are!”
“My summer mantra is there’s no wrong way to be yourself,” Bidot, model and body activist, says in the promotional video.
She also shared several photos on Instagram.
Never be afraid to look into the mirror and give yourself a pep talk before heading out to the beach. It might just be the confidence boost that changes the day. I love the simpleness yet elegant look of this @targetstyle suit. This bikini says "I've got this!" Click the link in my bio to see all the styles #targetswim has to offer you. 🦄😎 📸 @MichaelaDalzell #NoWrongWay #beyou #sponsored #targetstyle
“My swimsuit style is anything that holds the girls up and together,” Crawford, a TV host and model, says in the video.
Heading to Mexico soon & I can't wait to bring this sexy @targetstyle one-piece with me! This is not the one piece your mom used to force you to wear, honey 😂🙌🏽 The cut-outs and the fit are just everything 😍✨ Ready for mojitos & some fun in the sun! A lot of you have been telling me you've already gone to @Target & picked up a few summer suits! What's your go-to swimsuit style or styles your looking forward to giving a first try?!🍹☀️ #targetstyle #targetswim #sponsored #makeupfree #unretouched
Batoon, a YouTuber and dancer who really loves French fries, showed off a suit that makes her feel “covered and complex at the same time.”
This suit makes me feel so covered and complex at the same time, not even my bangs can hold me back from taking it all in. You hear that, bangs? Take a back seat today, this poise is the star of the show. I mean, co-stars with the #targetswim. It's really more of a two-man show. A duet. Partners in crime. Popsicles that come in two. However you wanna think of it, that's what it is. @TargetStyle #targetstyle #sponsored | 1:37pm
Armanto, a professional skateboarder, chose comfortable styles with more coverage.
Back in 2015, Target launched an empowering swimwear campaign called ‘Target Loves Every Body.’