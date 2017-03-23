High fire danger before strong storm brings much-needed snow to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A much-needed winter storm is set to impact Denver and the Front Range beginning Thursday night.

A blizzard watch has been issued for Thursday night and Friday morning for the Palmer Divide, and Douglas and Elbert counties, with the strongest of the storm to hit from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday.

Southwest winds will howl across the Front Range on Thursday from 15-35 mph ahead of the storm, with record highs near 80 degrees expected. Thursday’s record high for Denver is 76 degrees set in 2012.

A red flag warning for extreme fire danger will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday in the classic “warm before the storm.”

Rain, thunderstorms and snow arrive in the Denver metro area on Thursday night.

But the Palmer Divide above 6,000 feet is the bull’s-eye for blizzard conditions, with 1-2 feet of accumulation expected.

Below 6,000 feet, a heavy rain/snow mix will change to snow with 4 inches of accumulation for Denver, and 1 inch or less in the north metro area and northern Colorado. Winds will shift out of the north from 30-60 mph.

The snow will end and sunshine will return by noon Friday. It will be sunny and dry and Saturday, but a second storm brings a rain/snow mix on Sunday.

In the mountains, snow will fall Thursday as colder air moves in. There will be light accumulations in the northern mountains, 2-6 inches in the central mountains, up to a foot at the Divide and 4-10 inches in the southern mountains.

