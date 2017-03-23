Strong storm bringing snow; Blizzard warning south and east of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weather started changing across the Front Range and northeastern Colorado late Thursday afternoon as a system bringing a winter storm started to move into the region.

In the Denver area the storm will start with rain Thursday night and change to snow late into Friday morning. There could be some wet, slushy conditions impacting your morning commute Friday. Plan on allowing some extra time to get where you need to go.

Blizzard warning: Friday 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Palmer Divide – Douglas and Elbert counties. Central and eastern Adams and Arapahoe Counties are also included in the watch. The worst weather will occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday. Powerful winds will blast the Front Range at 25-55 mph from the northwest.

Storm specifics: The Palmer Divide above 6,000 feet is the bull’s-eye for blizzard conditions, 1 to 2 feet of accumulation. But the snow will melt quickly down to several inches of heavy wet slush. If you're below 6,000 feet, expect a heavy rain/snow mix changing to snow with some slushy accumulation in Denver.

