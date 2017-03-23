× Save A Life CPR Training

Who: American Heart Association

What: CPR training

Upcoming events:

-Boulder- August 26th (Location TBD)

-Denver- September 23rd (Location TBD)

-Greeley- Date and location TBD- late June/early July

Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States.If a cardiac arrest happened to your loved one or a close friend, would you know how to perform life-saving CPR, which can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival?

Join the American Heart Association for this FREE community event. Bring the family and learn the life-saving skill of CPR. Everyone that attends will walk away with a CPR Anytime Kit that can be used to train others in the community -friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers.

You do not need to be certified to save a life! Come increase your CPR knowledge and learn the basic skills so you can help save a life. The more people know CPR, more lives can be saved.