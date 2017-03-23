Rain and snow timeline and totals you can expect

DENVER — A significant storm system will cross southern Colorado Thursday night and Friday morning. Wet weather will be spread out across the state, particularly early Friday morning.

Here’s futurecast to show you the timeline for your neighborhood. Rain is displayed in green and snow in blue.

Total moisture out of this system will be highest south of Denver on the Palmer Ridge. Douglas, Elbert, and Northern El Paso Counties will see an inch to two-inch precipitation totals, in a combination of rain first then heavy snow. Here is the latest estimate of expected moisture:

Note, not everyone will have snowfall. The colder temperatures to produce the snow will be primarily 6,000 feet and higher and a mix of rain and snow below. Here’s an approximation of snowfall totals: