Paula’s Picks: 50% OFF The Wild Game Entertainment Experience

If you're looking for delicious food and fun games, you have to check you Paula's Picks Half Price Deal at The Wild Game Entertainment Experience. Their original location is Evergreen and Paula just visited their brand new location in Longmont to show us all the exciting entertainment they have to offer, including arcade games, bowling, shuffleboard and more. It's a great place for the whole family, or they have an upstairs lounge for adults only. You can also sit down in their beautiful bar and dining area for incredible meals, or have the meals brought to your gaming area. They don't just offer bar food either, you'll find steak, salmon, short ribs and more on their dinner menu.

Colorado's Best viewers get to enjoy an awesome deal at BOTH locations of The Wild Game Entertainment Experience- you pay just $25 to get a $50 gift certificate! The gift certificate is good towards both food and games!