One night, multiple burglaries in Highlands Ranch neighborhood

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A community in Highlands Ranch is still reeling after a thief ransacked their neighborhood in one night.

“I heard my garage door open,” said one neighbor, Mason. “As I got into my garage I heard tires peeling off.”

“I realized everything is gone. Jacket, coat, the keys to my business,” said another neighbor, Dan.

“We came back and everything was trashed in the house,” added another neighbor.

Neighbors recall to FOX31 when they first realized they had been burglarized. For safety reasons, neighbors preferred to be identified by their first names only.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to eight break-ins in the area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Neighbors said more break-ins occurred, and not all were reported.

“The next day I started wandering around to trace the tracks of where these people went,” neighbor Josh said. “I found one neighbor’s prescription eye glasses.”

Surveillance video shows the thief rummaging through cars on the street and in driveways, but it doesn’t show who may have been hit the hardest.

“I looked at my wife and said it looks like our car isn’t there anymore,” a neighbor said as his family arrived home after a movie on Monday night.

The family believes the thief busted down a door into their garage and entered their home. Their BMW was stolen out of the garage, and was found a couple of hours later. But their house was trashed.

“It’s an emotional, very tough time,” the father of the house said. “To look at the house like that…”

Neighbors said that some of the cars were unlocked, others locked and broken into. And they hope this story serves as a warning to others.

“This kind of thing hasn’t happened here for years,” neighbor Mason said.

A warning they never imagined would happen in their neighborhood.

“This is not why I live here,” neighbor Dan said. “For my family, my daughter… I’m nervous.”

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would like to hear from anyone with information, or if you recognize the man in the surveillance video.