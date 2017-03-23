No injuries in early-morning mobile home fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — No one was injured in an early-morning mobile home fire, the Arvada Fire Department said.

A passerby on Interstate 76 called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report the fire but without an exact location.

Firefighters found the burning mobile home in a complex at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. and quickly extinguished it. It was declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no other units were affected, a fire spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting one adult with emergency food and shelter.