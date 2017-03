× 10-year-old boy missing from El Paso County found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy missing from El Paso County has been found safe.

The boy left his house on Anvil Drive Thursday morning to walk to the school bus stop, but never made it to the bus stop or to school, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

A little before 3 p.m., the boy was found safe, the sheriff’s office said.