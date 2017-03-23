× McCaffrey impressive at Stanford Pro Day

Palo Alto, Calif.

Christian McCaffrey continues to raise his draft stock according to NFL scouts. He did so today by focusing on positional work at his Pro Day at Stanford. McCaffrey told reporters afterwords that he wanted to show coaches that he could play running back, receiver and contribute on special teams in the return game. McCaffrey opted to not participate in tests today, such as the bench press or forty-yard dash.

Earlier this month, the former star at Christian Valor clocked a forty-yard dash in a blistering 4.48 seconds and also logged the second-fastest time in the third-cone drill by a running back since 2003.

As expected the Broncos were one of all 32 NFL teams present to watch McCaffrey flash his pass catching skills today. It’s expected that John Elway and his staff remain highly interested in the son of Broncos legend, Ed McCaffrey.

“I think he’s a dynamic player that can do it all,” Elway said earlier this month. “Wherever he goes, he’s a guy that’s going to be an impact player immediately.”

As (Christian) McCaffrey showcased his receiving skills today another wide-receiver legend that played in Broncos orange and blue weighed in on his potential. Broncos ring of fame member, Rod Smith said, “He’s one of the top talents in the draft. Whichever team drafts him he’ll make heads turn.”

The Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the first round of NFL Draft on April 27th.