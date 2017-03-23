Man fatally shot outside Centennial wholesale electrical supply store identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was fatally shot outside of an electrical supply store in Centennial on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Justin Doe, 32, was shot in the head during an interaction in the parking lot outside QED Electric at 7000 S. Jordan Road about 10:45 a.m., the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said.

The death was ruled a homicide.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about a potential motive for the shooting.

The suspect was described by the sheriff’s office as a white man who was wearing a gray or white sleeveless T-shirt, jeans and a black cap. He has a large tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.