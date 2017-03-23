Man accused of planting explosives in downtown Denver hotel pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The man charged with leaving pipe bombs in a Denver hotel room pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Adam Hayat is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, legal language that prosecutors call a destructive device.

He appeared in court wearing shackles, and was seen repeatedly fidgeting in his chair and at times appeared to be talking to himself.

Last month at the Downtown Sheraton (1550 Court Place), hotel staff said they went into Hayat's room and found the word "explosives" written on a mirror and homemade pipe bombs in a safe.

The hotel was evacuated and the bomb squad removed the devices. There were no injuries. Hayat was later arrested in Los Angeles and made his first court appearance Monday.

Hayat is a former Marine and an American citizen of Pakistani descent. He lived in the hotel for about two months and skipped out on a $10,000 bill.

His public defender did not raise the issue of competency during Thursday's court appearance, though that could change at a later hearing.

Hayat's attorney argued his client should be sent to a halfway house while he awaits trial, but prosecutors objected, saying Hayat is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Prosecutors said Hayat has admitted to making the bombs and that he got the supplies from Home Depot and Wal-Mart.

Hayat admitted to making the bombs with the intention of killing himself in Pueblo. Prosecutors also said Hayat twice tried to buy firearms from Bass Pro Shops before the pipe bombs were found.

The shops declined his requests even though Hayat doesn't have a criminal history.

When found in Los Angeles, officials searched Hayat's hotel room and found a hatchet knife and drug paraphernalia.

Hayat, who has no ties to Colorado, is a suicide risk and has self-reported issues with mental illness, prosecutors said.

The judge later ruled Hayat will stay in jail with 24-hour supervision and to receive treatment.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines if convicted.