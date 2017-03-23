Local memorabilia dealer shares story about suspect in Brady jersey theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sports memorabilia is a multi-billion dollar a year industry. Just ask Brian Drent, President and CEO of Mile High Card Company in Castle Rock. "We do in excess of $10 million in sales."

With that kind of money to be made, there are going to be shenanigans.

Case in point, Tom Brady's missing Superbowl LI jersey. The suspect in the theft is Martin Mauricio Ortega, former director of the tabloid La Prensa in Denver. As a journalist he was officially credentialed and attended Superbowl's 50 and LI.

"You're talking about an incredibly expensive and valuable piece of memorabilia," Drent said about the New England quarterback's jersey.

Not only does Drent know the story, he knows Ortega.

Drent sold Ortega a Joe Montana jersey in 2016 for $24,000. "He asked me if he could fly to Denver to pick it up."

After the exchange at DIA, Ortega asked Drent how much he could get for Von Miller's helmet from Superbowl 50. "At that point he told me he was in possession of it," Drent said. The two men then parted.

Now, with Tom Brady's shirt recovered, it has actually increased in value because of the story of the man accused of taking it.