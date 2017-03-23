Lawmakers put finishing touches on state budget bill

DENVER — The Colorado state budget is almost finalized and while state lawmakers are set to get raise, schools and hospitals are facing cuts.

Lawmakers have agreed in principal to a 1.75 percent raise for state workers, including the governor, judges and state lawmakers.

But funding for schools and hospitals have been reduced.

Lawmakers rejected Gov. John Hickenlooper’s proposal to use marijuana money for affordable housing, and eliminated tax breaks for movies and TV programs to be filmed in the state.

The budget could still be amended as it makes its way through the general assembly.