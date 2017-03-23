Keep Valuables Safe on Vacation with SAFEGO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keeping your valuables safe while you travel isn't easy, but this next product can help you have some peace of mind. It's called SAFEGO. It's a stylish, lightweight box that safeguards your valuables while you play in the ocean, take a walk on the beach, or leave items behind in the hotel room.

SAFEGO has a heavy duty combination lock and a flexible steel cable, similar to a bike lock, that's designed to attach to almost any secure fixture. You can lock your phone, keys, cash, wallet, jewelry and other personal belongings, it's water and sand resistant, and it comes in black, white, pink and gold. It's $39.95 at safego.us.