Horse-assisted psychotherapy conference in Denver

DENVER -- The Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association is having its 18th annual conference in Denver.

The idea of treating autism, post traumatic stress disorder and other emotional disorders in the company of horses is a relatively new idea.

"There are some people that really respond well with animals," said Temple Grandin, Colorado State University professor of animal science and the keynote speaker at the conference.

Most professionals agree. The power of healing horses is real.

"When you think of metaphoric learning, that breaks through a lot of defenses that would normally be there otherwise if a person were just sitting in the office and talking," said Dr. Joseph Lancia with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Not to be confused with therapeutic riding, in EAGALA, the horse and patient are side by side.

The power of the horse to help people analyze their situation is mysterious. And to many, a blessing.