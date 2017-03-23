Highway 36 closed north of Boulder due to standoff with driver

LONGMONT, Colo. — Highway 36 is closed in both directions north of Boulder, near Hygiene Road, because a suspect who led police on a chase is refusing to get out of a vehicle.

Residents in the area are being told to shelter in place.

The chase that started at about 11:15 a.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The driver stopped at about 11:50 a.m., but is not cooperating with law enforcement.

The suspect is wanted on a warrant, the sheriff’s office said, but they wouldn’t confirm any other details.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Refresh this page for updates.