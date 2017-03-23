Hand washing an issue for restaurants receiving report card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two metro Denver restaurants failed this week's Restaurant Report Card.

New Star Cafe

The Broomfield restaurant failed our report card with 11 critical violations found during a surprise February inspection. The critical mistakes included:

Cans of heavily rusted glaze

Workers not washing hands

Employee with band aid not covered with gloves

Raw meat and potatoes left uncovered

We stopped by the restaurant for a comment, but the worker told us the manager wasn’t there and she couldn’t talk about the inspection. The restaurant is located at 1255 East 1st Street in Broomfield.

Kelly’s Cajun Grill

A Jefferson county inspector found 10 critical violations during a regular inspection in February.

The mistakes included:

Roaches at prep table

Breaded chicken tossed for being held wrong temperature

Workers not washing hands

Weak sanitizer

The grill sent a statement that said in part:

“We send regional team members to franchise stores and they perform an entire inspection of the operation including health procedures. This particular store has passed these inspections in the past. We also require our stores to have contracts with exterminators in accordance with health codes. We have now flagged this store and they will have a more frequent and rigorous inspection process going forward. We will also make sure to retrain the…manager and retrain the employees on proper health code procedures…”

Kelly’s Cajun Grill is at Colorado Mills on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

Five Guys - Broomfield

The “A” goes to Five Guys in Broomfield for two perfect health inspections in a row. Five Guys is at 4480 West 121st Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

