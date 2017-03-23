Firefighters put out fire at townhouse 300 feet from the station
PARKER, Colo. — Of course it’s never a good thing when your house catches on fire, but if it has to happen, it’s nice to have a fire station within walking distance.
On Thursday, crews with South Metro Fire Rescue smelled smoke and realized a townhouse about 300 feet away was on fire.
Six firefighters quickly put on their gear, hooked their truck to a hydrant outside the station, and stretched the fire hose across a grassy area to the townhouse.
The townhouse on Bayfield Way has some damage, but crews were able to keep the fire pretty small, officials said.
No one was hurt in the fire.