Firefighters put out fire at townhouse 300 feet from the station

PARKER, Colo. — Of course it’s never a good thing when your house catches on fire, but if it has to happen, it’s nice to have a fire station within walking distance.

On Thursday, crews with South Metro Fire Rescue smelled smoke and realized a townhouse about 300 feet away was on fire.

Six firefighters quickly put on their gear, hooked their truck to a hydrant outside the station, and stretched the fire hose across a grassy area to the townhouse.

Well this is a first for us. Firefighters smelled smoke, saw the fire, stretched hose from the station and kept this fire small. No injuries pic.twitter.com/ScI8uNLGPf — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 23, 2017

The townhouse on Bayfield Way has some damage, but crews were able to keep the fire pretty small, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire.