Endometriosis Awareness Month

She's a dancer, an actress, humanitarian, and an entrepreneur. With all of that success, and with her bubbly personality, it's hard to believe that she's living with a serious and debilitating disease. For the first time, Julianne Hough is publicly sharing her battle with Endometriosis, one of the most common gynecologic disorders in America. Julianne joined us live from New York City with Dr. Rebecca Brightman, OB/GYN.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue that is normally found in the uterus grows outside the uterus. This misplaced tissue, called lesions, can grow on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other areas around the pelvis. Rarely, tissue may spread beyond the pelvic region. Estrogen fuels the growth of the lesions, which then bleed and break down, causing painful symptoms.

