Drug dogs find meth, marijuana and gun at Denver Vehicle Impound Facility

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff’s Office has two new drug dogs and it looks like they’re pretty good at their jobs.

Kuko and Koda recently made a “huge” find at the Vehicle Impound Facility.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the dogs next to the stash — which also included a handgun.

Investigators didn’t say when the drugs were found or if they were connected to an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how much marijuana and meth were recovered but described it as “a load of pot and meth.”

Good job, Kuko and Koda!