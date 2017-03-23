× Denver’s baby giraffe ‘Dobby’ has grown 5 inches in 3 weeks

DENVER — The Denver Zoo’s baby giraffe had grown at least five inches since he was born three weeks ago.

Officials said Dobby has also gained more than 30 pounds.

This is great news after the health issues Dobby had shortly after his birth.

When Dobby was born on Feb. 28, he was 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds — small figures for a newborn giraffe, zoo officials said.

“Although the birth went well, the calf was not initially nursing. Staff fed the infant and provided critical care in his first hours of life to get him back on track,” officials said.

Dobby continued to have difficulty nursing and blood tests showed the newborn giraffe wasn’t getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mother, zoo officials said.

Dobby underwent a plasma transfusion to help boost his immune system and to fight infections. The transfusion was made possible by a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

On Thursday, zoo officials said Dobby’s blood tests show his antibodies have returned to normal levels.

“Thank you all for your well-wishes and support during this time!” the zoo said in a statement issued Thursday.

Dobby can often be seen in the yard with the rest of his herd, weather-permitting, officials said.

If you want to chart his growth, plan on frequent visits over the next two years.

“During the first two years of a giraffe’s life, it doubles its height to be almost 12 feet tall,” the zoo website states.