Denver group teaches community how to prevent terrorism

DENVER -- Wednesday’s terror attack in London involved a tactic that’s becoming more and more common and seemingly difficult to stop; driving a vehicle into a crowd.

Five people were killed, 20 others injured. It leaves many wondering, could it happen here in Denver?

Large crowds of innocent people going about their day have become quick, easy and cheap targets for terrorists.

In July, 84 people were killed when a terrorist in Nice, France drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day.

In December, a man rammed a vehicle into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12.

And Wednesday on London’s Westminster bridge, a car was used to plow down pedestrians, leaving at least five dead.

Unfortunately crime and terrorism can happen anywhere around the world

Jordan Clark is the assistant director of the Cell Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab in Denver, which is dedicated to preventing terrorism through education, empowerment and engagement.

“There is a responsibility that we all have as well, in keeping our community safe,” Clark said.

That responsibility is becoming more important with the changing tactics of terrorists.

“There is a continual evolution of the methods that these criminals and terrorists really employ to cause harm to the public and to the community,” said Clark.

In areas like Union Station, 16th Street Mall, and outside Coors Field, large crowds often gather without barriers to stop an attack using a car or truck.

“Really building upon, if you see something, say something,” Clark said about what they teach the public through their exhibit and community training program.

In partnership with Homeland Security and the Department of Public Safety, the cell teaches community members how to be another set of eyes watching over the streets.

“These are some simple steps we can all take together on really understanding how it is we can recognized suspicious behaviors and alerting local authorities,” Clark said.

The Denver Police Department, Department of Public Safety and local Department of Homeland Security said they are constantly monitoring threats but declined to speak with us about barriers and methods being used to prevent terrorist acts.

The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab or The Cell is hosting an upcoming training in Denver at 99 West 12th Avenue on April 12 at 6 p.m.

The cost to attend is $5 and you will receive a certificate of training from the Department of Homeland Security. ​