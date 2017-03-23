Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coldwell Banker's Chris Mygatt, Denise Mickelsen from 5280 Magazine, and Joana went out to Denver Central Market in Rino to check out all the fun and food. You'll find restaurants, a bakery, a fish market, a bar and more at Denver Central Market. It's featured in 5280's "Where to Eat Now," so be sure you pick up the latest issue.

Denver Central Market is currently open daily from 8AM to 9PM, but they'll start Summer hours on April 10. So on Friday and Saturday, the shops will be open until 10PM, and the Curio Bar will be open until midnight. It's located at the corner of 27th and Larimer, and you can get all the information online at thecentralmarketdenver.com.

If you call Chris today, you'll be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card to Silva's at Denver Central Market.