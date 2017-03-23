CSP, police speaking out against bill that would allow bars to stay open later

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police are joining Mothers Against Drunk Driving to speak out against a bill that would allow bars to stay open later.

Closing time is 2 a.m. in Colorado, except for some casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek that are allowed to serve alcohol around the clock.

HB17-1123 would allow each city and town to decide its own closing time.

Supporters say it’s a good idea because it could take some pressure off law enforcement.

They believe the 2 a.m. closing time in place sends too many intoxicated drivers onto the roadways at the same time, putting added strain on police and DUI patrols.

But MADD says giving people more time to drink will add to the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths that continues to climb in the state.

“MADD Colorado supports a statewide time cut-off on alcohol sales,” officials said in a statement announcing Thursday’s press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. “This uniform time helps prevent barhopping to find one last drink at establishments with later closing times. Far too often, the search for ‘one last drink’ results in drunk driving.”

“Suspected impairment fatalities have increased by 15% since 2014,” officials added. “This bill could have far-reaching public safety implications for our entire state.”

Last year, 605 people were killed on Colorado roads, with almost 200 of them involving drugs or alcohol, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

If the bill passes, it would likely take effect in August.

A similar measure to extend bar hours failed in 2014.